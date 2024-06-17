Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 129,216 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,353,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.68% of Caterpillar worth $14,296,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $321.89. 623,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.59. The company has a market cap of $157.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

