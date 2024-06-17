Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,561,598 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,053,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.91% of Enbridge worth $2,991,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 31.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 426,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 102,845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,350,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 38.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,612,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,119,000 after buying an additional 1,012,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 899,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

