Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,596,040 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.43% of Arista Networks worth $6,946,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $6.82 on Monday, hitting $335.32. 1,215,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.26 and a 200 day moving average of $271.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.32 and a fifty-two week high of $339.36.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $303,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $303,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,950 shares of company stock valued at $84,323,830 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

