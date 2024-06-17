Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 179,274 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,435,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.42% of Sherwin-Williams worth $6,685,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $298.30. The stock had a trading volume of 244,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,087. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $348.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

