Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 734,539 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.21% of Datadog worth $3,308,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 511.8% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 155,729 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $355,959.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 199,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,690,103.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $355,959.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 199,772 shares in the company, valued at $22,690,103.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,553 shares of company stock valued at $80,060,728 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,012. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 361.38, a P/E/G ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.