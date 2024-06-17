Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,084,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.12% of Fortive worth $2,877,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 15.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 248,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.04. The company had a trading volume of 205,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average is $77.94. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

