Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,628,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.22% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $3,375,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ARE stock traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $114.77. 88,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,959. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 474.77%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.