Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,251,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.68% of Charter Communications worth $3,207,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $277.72. The company had a trading volume of 225,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.42. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

