Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,006,832 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,734,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.52% of Comcast worth $16,575,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 42,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.38. 6,912,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,071,051. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

