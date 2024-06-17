Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,644,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 323,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.83% of Keysight Technologies worth $3,284,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,134,000 after buying an additional 1,223,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,444,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,203,000 after acquiring an additional 247,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.63. 113,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,893. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.91 and a 200-day moving average of $151.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

