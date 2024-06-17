Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,129,258 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.33% of EOG Resources worth $6,546,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.93. 544,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,627. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.34 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

