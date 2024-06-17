Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.85% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $3,273,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.90. 778,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.06. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $157.58.

Insider Activity

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.07.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

