Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,168,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.28% of Shopify worth $3,284,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 589,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,896,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $922,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.49.

Shopify Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SHOP traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,117,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,416,643. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.