Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.14% of Quanta Services worth $3,503,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,496 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after acquiring an additional 901,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Quanta Services by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,956,000 after purchasing an additional 624,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.6 %

PWR traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $274.95. 119,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

