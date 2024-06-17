Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.42% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $2,842,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,490. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.77 and a 200-day moving average of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $201.56. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.