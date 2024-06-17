Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKFree Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,351,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.12% of Duke Energy worth $6,826,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.28. The company had a trading volume of 627,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average is $97.01. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

