Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.42% of Dollar General worth $3,408,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1,463.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 38,830 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Argus raised their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.30. 485,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,207. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $173.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.