Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.84 Billion Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 325,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.36% of Aptiv worth $2,843,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Aptiv by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APTV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.85. The stock had a trading volume of 815,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.87. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

