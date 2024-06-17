Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.90 Billion Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,859,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.63% of Zimmer Biomet worth $2,903,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.71. The stock had a trading volume of 336,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,011. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

