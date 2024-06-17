Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.97 Billion Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.62% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $2,968,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $93.40. The company had a trading volume of 193,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,264. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average is $97.87. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $86.64 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

