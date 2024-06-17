Vanguard Group Inc. Has $20.48 Billion Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,335,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.73% of Bank of America worth $20,482,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,654,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,790 shares during the period. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 213,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 105,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock remained flat at $39.24 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,949,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,737,004. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $306.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

