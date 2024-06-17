Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.05 Billion Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.70% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $3,048,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $12.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,442.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,234. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,362.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,270.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,535.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

