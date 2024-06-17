Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.15 Billion Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,266,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.85% of Cardinal Health worth $3,151,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,340,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,026,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,052,000 after purchasing an additional 389,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,499,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.35. The stock had a trading volume of 488,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

