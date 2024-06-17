Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.17 Billion Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,023,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.33% of American Water Works worth $3,170,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.05. 178,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.69.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWK

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.