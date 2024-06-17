Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.17 Billion Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.28% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $3,170,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.67. 108,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.42 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.