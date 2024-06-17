Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.17 Billion Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,947,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.67% of Global Payments worth $3,168,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Global Payments by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Global Payments by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE GPN traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.22. 577,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,790. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $91.97 and a one year high of $141.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

