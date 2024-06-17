Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.20 Billion Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,242,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.24% of Constellation Brands worth $3,201,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,247,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,361,000 after acquiring an additional 256,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $443,844,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,499,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,752,000 after purchasing an additional 53,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after buying an additional 388,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $8.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,081. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.08.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 in the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

