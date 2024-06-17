Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.21 Billion Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,880,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.78% of Kenvue worth $3,205,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $35,544,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Kenvue by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Kenvue by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after buying an additional 280,591 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kenvue by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 72,435 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kenvue by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

KVUE traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.67. 6,857,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,792,971. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion and a PE ratio of 23.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

