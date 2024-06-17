Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.39 Billion Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,822,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 133,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.46% of Occidental Petroleum worth $3,392,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.83. 2,500,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,915,149. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,261,633 shares of company stock worth $195,475,671. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.