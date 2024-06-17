Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.48 Billion Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,940,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.00% of Equity Residential worth $3,482,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.35. The company had a trading volume of 280,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

