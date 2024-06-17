Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.52 Billion Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,249,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,522,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027,505 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 6,797.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568,457 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in UBS Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,902,000 after buying an additional 3,840,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 543.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,197,000 after buying an additional 3,787,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.92. 871,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,313. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $32.13.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

