Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.54 Billion Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.83% of PDD worth $3,535,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $1,813,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $13,379,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PDD by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PDD by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD Price Performance

PDD traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $147.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,883,188. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day moving average of $134.90.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.