Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.37 Billion Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.71% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $6,368,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.71. 692,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,653. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $95.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

