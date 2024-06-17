Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.88 Billion Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.27% of Schlumberger worth $6,883,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Schlumberger by 745.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.44. 3,353,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,046,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

