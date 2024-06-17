Vanguard Group Inc. Has $7.76 Billion Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,838,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $7,762,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,680 shares of company stock worth $58,818,382. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN traded up $7.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,044.28. The company had a trading volume of 87,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $1,044.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $956.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $936.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $998.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.