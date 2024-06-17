Vanguard Group Inc. Has $8.20 Billion Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,466,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.79% of Progressive worth $8,197,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.81.

PGR stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.75. 584,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

