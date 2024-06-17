Vanguard Group Inc. Has $8.69 Billion Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,724,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.80% of Deere & Company worth $8,687,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $378.73. 235,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,931. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $353.15 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.39 and its 200 day moving average is $386.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.