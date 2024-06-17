Vanguard Group Inc. Has $8.80 Billion Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,932,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.59% of Chubb worth $8,798,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $957,756,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after buying an additional 518,535 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19,454.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,860,000 after buying an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CB traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.67. The stock had a trading volume of 174,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,262. The company has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,119 shares of company stock worth $22,593,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

