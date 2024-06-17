Vanguard Group Inc. Has $9.05 Billion Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,555,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.19% of Analog Devices worth $9,045,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Analog Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,227,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,702,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,852,000 after acquiring an additional 327,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,349 shares of company stock worth $11,118,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.35. The stock had a trading volume of 505,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,345. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

