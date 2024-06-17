Vanguard Group Inc. Has $9.22 Billion Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,596,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.64% of Automatic Data Processing worth $9,224,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,288. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

