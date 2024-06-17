Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.60% of Micron Technology worth $8,106,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.32.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,446 shares of company stock worth $44,478,193. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.85. 9,755,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,926,012. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $146.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

