Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,854,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.13% of General Mills worth $3,377,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 802,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,211. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $82.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

