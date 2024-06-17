Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,071,078 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.49% of TJX Companies worth $9,025,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 79.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,322 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,087 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.58. 789,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,925. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.81. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.15 and a twelve month high of $109.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.