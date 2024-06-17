Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 137,854 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,822,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 137,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.98% of Gilead Sciences worth $9,058,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.62. 994,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,226,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

