Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 176,208 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.26% of Diamondback Energy worth $3,391,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,175,000 after buying an additional 89,663 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $514,289,000 after buying an additional 206,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after buying an additional 188,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,695,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.35.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.91. 247,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,575 shares of company stock worth $12,673,846. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

