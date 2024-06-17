Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 180,128 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,798,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.91% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $8,298,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.76. 214,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.38 and a 200 day moving average of $200.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.35 and a 52-week high of $211.53. The company has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

