Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 23,807 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,227,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.12% of Elevance Health worth $10,009,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,440,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.36.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $532.72. 81,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

