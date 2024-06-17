Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 259,615 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.16% of Eaton worth $8,812,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after buying an additional 5,270,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,009,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,412,000 after acquiring an additional 109,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,016,000 after acquiring an additional 195,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,739,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,600,000 after acquiring an additional 138,465 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.94 on Monday, reaching $320.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $189.26 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.75.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

