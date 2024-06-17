Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 818,568 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 818,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.54% of Trade Desk worth $3,003,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.35. 737,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,524. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $98.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 239.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $6,358,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,629 shares in the company, valued at $107,469,586.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,607 shares of company stock worth $31,477,358. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

