Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 892,446 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.95% of Boeing worth $12,642,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BA traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $178.25. 1,300,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,634,031. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.